Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,465 Telefonica SA $TEF

Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonica by 50.4% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Telefonica by 21.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Telefonica by 4.0% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 105,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Telefonica by 24.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 26,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Telefonica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TEF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefonica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Telefonica Price Performance

Shares of TEF opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Telefonica SA has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Telefonica had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonica SA will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonica Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

