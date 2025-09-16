Webster Bank N. A. Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 196.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 96,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 308,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

