Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Stake in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in MetLife by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 336,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,307 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in MetLife by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.55.

MetLife Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of MET opened at $80.46 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

