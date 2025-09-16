Webster Bank N. A. Acquires New Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 467.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

