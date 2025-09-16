Webster Bank N. A. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

