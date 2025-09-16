Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMQ

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMQ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 13,843 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 64,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMQ stock opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

