Atwood & Palmer Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 65.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 92,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group Price Performance

Vodafone Group stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group PLC has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOD

Vodafone Group Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.