Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $380,000 Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,073,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,337,000 after purchasing an additional 188,084 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,636,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,198,000 after acquiring an additional 186,147 shares in the last quarter. Vestment Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 163,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 15,378 shares during the period. Finally, Note Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,095,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

