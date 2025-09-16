Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 4.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 4.6% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $8,449,840. This trade represents a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,250. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.62.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.6%

APH stock opened at $119.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average is $88.73. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $120.80.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.29%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

