Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ransom Advisory Ltd grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 15,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Persium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $112.39 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $479.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.58 and its 200-day moving average is $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Melius Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

