Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRBK. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth $46,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 50.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 36.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 55.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 13.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 0.9%

GRBK opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.57 and a 1-year high of $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Green Brick Partners news, COO Jed Dolson sold 15,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $1,031,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 258,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,781,679.80. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

