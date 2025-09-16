Webster Bank N. A. Sells 285 Shares of Fortive Corporation $FTV

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Melius downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

Fortive Price Performance

FTV opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.10. Fortive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $62.42.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 10.81%.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to buyback 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

