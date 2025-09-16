Webster Bank N. A. Acquires New Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 17,661 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.55. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.19.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

