Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Applied Materials by 10,767.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,347,580 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,180 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Applied Materials by 756.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 511,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,120,000 after purchasing an additional 451,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triglav Skladi D.O.O. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $2,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.9%

AMAT stock opened at $170.93 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $215.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.39 and a 200-day moving average of $164.84.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.