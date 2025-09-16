Mark Elliott Boulding Sells 24,585 Shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 24,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,508,043.90. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 103,901 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,287.34. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Elliott Boulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 22,664 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $1,382,504.00.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.24. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.31% and a net margin of 35.65%.The business had revenue of $178.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 545.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 84.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 247.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

