Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) CTO Sells 4,292 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CTO James Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $588,261.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 9,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,429.02. The trade was a 31.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of SFM opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.80 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.42.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 305.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 65,501 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.1% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $1,493,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $29,000.

Several research firms have commented on SFM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.73.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

