Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Major Shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,628,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,849,852.25. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Reprogrammed Interchange Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

On Monday, September 15th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 400,000 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $656,000.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 284,805 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $521,193.15.

On Monday, September 8th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 464,421 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $924,197.79.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 350,000 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $637,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 449,226 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $898,452.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 400,000 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $788,000.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 453,016 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $874,320.88.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 554,612 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,224.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 806,351 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $1,620,765.51.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 611,647 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $1,229,410.47.

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

NYSE VOR opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VOR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vor Biopharma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 218.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 106.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 51,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.