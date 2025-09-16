Latitude Group (ASX:LFS) Insider Sells A$455,344.80 in Stock

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS – Get Free Report) insider Bob Belan sold 395,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.15, for a total value of A$455,344.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 354.0%. Latitude Group’s payout ratio is presently -266.67%.

Consumer finance – instalments and lending

