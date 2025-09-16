Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) CTO Darrin Uecker Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) CTO Darrin Uecker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $394,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 122,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,691.44. This trade represents a 16.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darrin Uecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Darrin Uecker sold 25,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $369,500.00.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

PLSE stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. Pulse Biosciences, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

