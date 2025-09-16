Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells $353,962.00 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.83, for a total transaction of $353,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,062,375.58. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 8th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.28, for a total transaction of $365,792.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total transaction of $300,020.00.

On Monday, August 25th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.70, for a total transaction of $300,580.00.

On Monday, August 18th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.61, for a total transaction of $296,254.00.

On Monday, August 11th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $297,416.00.

On Monday, August 4th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.04, for a total transaction of $315,056.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $313,250.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.31, for a total transaction of $311,234.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $308,910.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.70, for a total transaction of $322,980.00.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $252.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.30. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.08 and a 1-year high of $272.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 403.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.08.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

