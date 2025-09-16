HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Acquired by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $1,021,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 467,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after purchasing an additional 463,579 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,290,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.4%

HCA opened at $403.40 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $420.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.05. The firm has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Stephens upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.