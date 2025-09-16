Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Stake Trimmed by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,869 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 21 West Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 1,723 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $960.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $425.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $867.16 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $959.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $973.69.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.00, for a total value of $536,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,531 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,380. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total value of $595,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,222.10. This trade represents a 20.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,147 shares of company stock worth $5,031,130 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

