Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIRT. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Trading Down 1.2%

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 90,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $3,845,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 530.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 44,804 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 51,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 834,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,771,000 after acquiring an additional 73,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.