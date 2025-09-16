Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 585.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SAP by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of SAP by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price target (up previously from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $252.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.96. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $217.51 and a fifty-two week high of $313.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

