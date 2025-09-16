Contrasting OneStream (OS) and Its Peers

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) is one of 252 publicly-traded companies in the “INTERNET SOFTWARE” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare OneStream to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneStream and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OneStream $489.41 million -$216.20 million -12.44 OneStream Competitors $2.20 billion $341.78 million -5.10

OneStream’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OneStream. OneStream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

OneStream has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneStream’s peers have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OneStream and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneStream -45.07% -27.54% -16.50% OneStream Competitors -193.65% -65.36% -6.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of OneStream shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for OneStream and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneStream 0 2 16 0 2.89 OneStream Competitors 1377 9929 20062 507 2.62

OneStream currently has a consensus target price of $29.94, indicating a potential upside of 61.58%. As a group, “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies have a potential upside of 13.41%. Given OneStream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OneStream is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

OneStream peers beat OneStream on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

OneStream Company Profile

OneStream, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

