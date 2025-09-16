Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX) versus Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Financial Contrast

Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX – Get Free Report) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Dogwood Therapeutics has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dogwood Therapeutics and Ascendis Pharma A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dogwood Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 15 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Dogwood Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.84%. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus price target of $244.36, suggesting a potential upside of 25.56%. Given Dogwood Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dogwood Therapeutics is more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

This table compares Dogwood Therapeutics and Ascendis Pharma A/S”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dogwood Therapeutics N/A N/A -$12.35 million ($18.78) -0.26 Ascendis Pharma A/S $393.54 million 30.27 -$409.12 million ($5.16) -37.72

Dogwood Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascendis Pharma A/S. Ascendis Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dogwood Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of Dogwood Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Dogwood Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dogwood Therapeutics and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dogwood Therapeutics N/A N/A -27.41% Ascendis Pharma A/S -54.94% N/A -24.31%

Summary

Dogwood Therapeutics beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dogwood Therapeutics

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapeutics for pain and fatigue illness. Its product includes Halneuron. It focuses on antiviral therapies IMC-1 and IMC-2 to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response such as Long-COVID and fibromyalgia. The company was founded on February 28, 2012 is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

