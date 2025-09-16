Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Holdings Decreased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.48.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $364.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,615.76. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 850,112 shares worth $234,654,209. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

