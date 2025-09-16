ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) and W2 Energy (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Financial Review

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) and W2 Energy (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W2 Energy has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and W2 Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global 5.77% 8.34% 1.14% W2 Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 W2 Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ReNew Energy Global and W2 Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ReNew Energy Global presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.85%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than W2 Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and W2 Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $1.14 billion 2.47 $45.00 million $0.32 24.13 W2 Energy $23.81 million 0.01 -$15.06 million ($0.03) -0.01

ReNew Energy Global has higher revenue and earnings than W2 Energy. W2 Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReNew Energy Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of W2 Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats W2 Energy on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global

(Get Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About W2 Energy

(Get Free Report)

American Environmental Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services; educational marketing platforms of podcasts and videography; and construction, drilling, flowback, completions, and well-site services. The company was formerly known as American Energy Partners, Inc. and changed its name to American Environmental Partners, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.