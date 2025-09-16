Spirax Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spirax Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,700 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cfra Research raised shares of Spirax Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS SPXSY opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. Spirax Group has a one year low of $34.93 and a one year high of $51.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

