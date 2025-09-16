Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Update

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 30,300 shares, an increase of 111.9% from the August 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Rise Gold Price Performance

Shares of RYES stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. Rise Gold has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.23.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,560 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

