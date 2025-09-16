TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Update

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 328,700 shares, a growth of 114.8% from the August 15th total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,287.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,287.0 days.

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

Shares of TAGOF stock opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $18.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAGOF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAG Immobilien from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

