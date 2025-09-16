Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.5833.

Several analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GIL

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,434,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,622,000 after buying an additional 1,695,329 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,678,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,305,000 after purchasing an additional 718,896 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,959,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,921 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIL opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.72.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $918.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.560 EPS. Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.