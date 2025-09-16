Atrinsic Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) Short Interest Up 110.5% in August

Atrinsic Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 89,900 shares, a growth of 110.5% from the August 15th total of 42,700 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atrinsic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PTIX
Atrinsic Stock Up 3.7%
Atrinsic (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter.
Atrinsic Company Profile
Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atrinsic
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Atrinsic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrinsic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.