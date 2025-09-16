Atrinsic Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) Short Interest Up 110.5% in August

Atrinsic Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 89,900 shares, a growth of 110.5% from the August 15th total of 42,700 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atrinsic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Atrinsic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PTIX

Atrinsic Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PTIX opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. Atrinsic has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Atrinsic (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter.

Atrinsic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atrinsic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrinsic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.