Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,800 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.0 days.

Aedifica NV/SA Price Performance

Shares of Aedifica NV/SA stock opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.26. Aedifica NV/SA has a fifty-two week low of $57.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

About Aedifica NV/SA

Aedifica is a Regulated Real Estate Company under Belgian law specialised in European healthcare real estate, particularly in elderly care. Aedifica has developed a portfolio of approx. 620 sites in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland and Spain, worth more than 5.8 billion.

