Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.2222.
Several research analysts have weighed in on LEGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on Legend Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.
LEGN stock opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.28.
Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 32.00% and a negative net margin of 40.83%.The business had revenue of $255.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).
