The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.21 and traded as high as $11.03. The9 shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 102,539 shares traded.

The9 Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The9

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The9 stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Free Report) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.26% of The9 worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining business in China, Eastern Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

