Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.43 and traded as high as C$26.29. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$26.19, with a volume of 500,279 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEI. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$30.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.41.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of C$4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maria Hooper purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$128,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$128,600. The trade was a ? increase in their position. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.