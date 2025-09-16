National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.26 and traded as high as $16.46. National Research shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 99,835 shares trading hands.

National Research Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $373.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 83.52%. The company had revenue of $34.04 million for the quarter.

National Research Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Research by 9,535.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Research in the second quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Research by 1,072.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Research by 284.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of National Research in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

