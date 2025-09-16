Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,702.40 ($23.16) and traded as high as GBX 1,788 ($24.32). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 1,780 ($24.21), with a volume of 86,464 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on RAT shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rathbones Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,095.67.
Read Our Latest Report on Rathbones Group
Rathbones Group Price Performance
Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 75.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rathbones Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Rathbones Group Plc will post 174.9287749 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Rathbones Group
In other news, insider Clive Bannister bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,929 per share, for a total transaction of £241,125. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,548 shares of company stock valued at $24,200,212. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
About Rathbones Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rathbones Group
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.