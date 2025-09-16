Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,702.40 ($23.16) and traded as high as GBX 1,788 ($24.32). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 1,780 ($24.21), with a volume of 86,464 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on RAT shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rathbones Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,095.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3,011.84, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,866.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,702.40.

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 75.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rathbones Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Rathbones Group Plc will post 174.9287749 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Clive Bannister bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,929 per share, for a total transaction of £241,125. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,548 shares of company stock valued at $24,200,212. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

