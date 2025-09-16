Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,825.23 ($38.43) and traded as high as GBX 3,159 ($42.97). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,136 ($42.66), with a volume of 178,756 shares.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WTB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,800 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,900 to GBX 3,500 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,650.
Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest
hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels
and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in
59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable
prices in great locations.
People are at the heart of our business. We employ over
38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels
across the UK and Germany.
