First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.33 and traded as high as $43.88. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund shares last traded at $43.52, with a volume of 621,206 shares.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,740,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,943 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 20.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,814,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,702,000 after purchasing an additional 651,882 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 17.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,911,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,766,000 after purchasing an additional 590,206 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $18,542,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 35.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,492,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after purchasing an additional 388,747 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

