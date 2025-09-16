Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.21 and traded as high as $18.80. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 150,461 shares.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 3.1%

The firm has a market cap of $850.17 million, a PE ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 89.90% and a return on equity of 9,737.65%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.0164 dividend. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,486,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 91.5% in the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 471,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 225,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promethium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 46.4% in the first quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC now owns 131,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 41,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

