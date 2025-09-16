Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.87 and traded as high as C$10.49. Capstone Copper shares last traded at C$10.44, with a volume of 2,266,683 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Capstone Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.75 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.40, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

