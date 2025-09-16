Brian Long Sells 455,596 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) Director Brian Long sold 455,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $2,756,355.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,215,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,403,139.75. This trade represents a 17.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Long also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

On Wednesday, September 10th, Brian Long sold 750,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Brian Long sold 497,700 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $2,866,752.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Brian Long sold 2,300 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $13,225.00.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Brian Long sold 500,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ NVTS opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 3.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 182.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVTS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVTS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.