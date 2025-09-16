Insider Selling: Pantoro (ASX:PNR) Insider Sells 939,776 Shares of Stock

Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Maloney sold 939,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.90, for a total value of A$4,601,143.30.
Pantoro Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $935.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58.
About Pantoro
