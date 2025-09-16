Insider Selling: Pantoro (ASX:PNR) Insider Sells 939,776 Shares of Stock

Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Maloney sold 939,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.90, for a total value of A$4,601,143.30.

Pantoro Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $935.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58.

About Pantoro

Pantoro Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold mining, processing, and exploration activities in Western Australia. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Halls Creek Project that includes the Nicolsons Mine located in Kimberley Region of Western Australia.

