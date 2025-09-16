MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Insider John Mcmanus Sells 60,000 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,538.52. This represents a 65.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.72.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM Resorts International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 14.4% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 23,821,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,052 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 379.9% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,810,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974,347 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,233,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,752,000 after acquiring an additional 447,870 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 20.7% in the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 5,402,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,778,000 after acquiring an additional 924,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $171,632,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.