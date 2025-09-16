Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Director Buys C$24,447.50 in Stock

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Lepard bought 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,447.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 722,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$278,278. The trade was a 9.63% increase in their ownership of the stock.
Cabral Gold Stock Performance
CVE:CBR opened at C$0.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$121.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.38. Cabral Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.48.
About Cabral Gold
