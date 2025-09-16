Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Director Buys C$24,447.50 in Stock

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Lepard bought 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,447.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 722,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$278,278. The trade was a 9.63% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Cabral Gold Stock Performance

CVE:CBR opened at C$0.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$121.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.38. Cabral Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.48.

About Cabral Gold

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

