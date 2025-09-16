Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.4444.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MIRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,303.20. The trade was a 51.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 9,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $728,023.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,219.45. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,619 shares of company stock worth $7,313,448 in the last ninety days. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,201,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,637,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,224,000 after acquiring an additional 110,485 shares during the period. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 641,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,130 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -61.31 and a beta of 0.92. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $78.10.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.91 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

