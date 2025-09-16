CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) CFO Nitin Agrawal Sells 63,230 Shares of Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 63,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total value of $7,289,786.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,214,512.90. The trade was a 25.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nitin Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CoreWeave alerts:

On Tuesday, August 26th, Nitin Agrawal sold 3,512 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $323,314.72.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Nitin Agrawal sold 6,010 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $540,839.90.

CoreWeave Stock Up 7.6%

Shares of CRWV stock opened at $120.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.05. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of CoreWeave by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. HC Wainwright raised shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Arete raised shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

About CoreWeave

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.