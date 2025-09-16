WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) Insider Richard White Sells 550,700 Shares

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Richard White sold 550,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$94.23, for a total value of A$51,892,461.00.
Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 4th, Richard White sold 703,300 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$98.17, for a total value of A$69,042,961.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.84.
WiseTech Global Limited engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable and empower logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.
